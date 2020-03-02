The Cannabis cultivation and amnesty commencement and termination act of notice, is now in effect.
This follows the approval by Cabinet on Friday February 28th, during a meeting.
The revelation was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, while speaking on We FM today, who said the act came into effect on March 1, 2020.
But it it really it says commencement & termination ” act ” So are they decriminalizing it ° or banning it totally “! It said amnesty” meaning to bring it in or something of that sort ” Probably the government wants to know exactly whom is planting and ➕their character°🍓🍆`•° .