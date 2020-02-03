The 5th session of the 10th parliament will take place today at the assembly chamber in Kingstown.

The session is being held today following last Monday’s postponement, to accommodate the funeral of the late Sir Frederick Ballantyne, Former Governor General of St.Vincent and the Grenadines.

During today’s session, Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves will deliver the budget address on the Estimates of income and expenditure for St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) for 2020 amounting to EC$1,186,351,151.00, to be debated in parliament.

The Budget presentation will be preceded by the throne speech, by Her Excellency Mrs. Susan Dougan.

Today’s Session is expected to begin at 4 this afternoon.