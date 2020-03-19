The 2020 Bequia regatta and the Union Island Easterval shows have been cancelled.

Speaking on Star Fm’s morning scoop, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the decision was made on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizar Beache, during a cabinet meeting.

“We issued the advisory ofcourse, after consultation with the relevant stakeholders and I myself spoke to some persons and persons called me and the Ministry of Tourism did consultations. I was in discussions where the president of the Tourism and Hotel Association, had given her own opinion and as a consequence of all of these, the consultations, the discussions and with the technical advice from the Ministry of Health, as delivered through the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), we advised the organisers of the Bequia Regatta and the Easterval in Union Island, to cancel their activities for this year.”

Dr. Gonsalves that although the events are cancelled the borders of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will remain open, but with the implementation of strict precautionary measures.

“The Bequia Regatta would attract a certain number of boats and other boats will combine, without participating in the Regatta. The Harbour is not closed, the port is not closed, so yachts could come and go. We will strengthen the border controls and border security with additional personnel and with firmed up protocols, but the ports of course remain open. Some people may come on a yacht, just have a regular lime at easter to come and have dinner or lunch, without the mass activities nah,” said Dr. Gonsalves.

“Once we make sure we have strengthened Border Security, we can continue the protocol as we have then, in respect of the ports and the airports open,” Dr. Gonsalves said on Star Fm.

In a release yesterday, the Bequia Onshore Activities Management Committee (BOAMC) and the Bequia Sailing Club said it takes the responsibility seriously.

They noted that the ambition to improve services, ensure equality of access for its diverse communities, improve the quality of life of all citizens and to encourage people to be involved fully in the economic, spiritual, cultural, social and community life of Bequia is not an inconsequential matter.