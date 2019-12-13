Her Majesty’s Prison will host its annual prison week of activities from this weekend, under the theme “Striving hard for rehabilitation, 40 years after independence.”

The week of activities will commence with a Church Service on Sunday December 15, a Public speaking competition on Monday December 16, and on Tuesday December 17 a Radio Outreach Program and a Family Day at the Belle Isle Correctional Facility, On Wednesday December 18 a Family Day in Kingstown, On Thursday December 19 A Sports Finals and on Friday 20th December, there will be an Exhibition and food sale.

The Annual Prison Week of Activities will climax on Sunday December 22nd, with the Annual Prison Concert.