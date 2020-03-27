The playing of amplified music throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been prohibited.

The decision is based on section 17, Chapter 278 of the Noise Act, of the Revised Edition of the Laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and comes following a release, stating that the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines have adopted additional precautionary measures, to treat with the spread of Coronavirus and COVID- 19, hence all permission to play amplified music in any public place or in any private premises is cancelled until further notice.

According to the Police, members of the public must ensure that they adhere to the social distancing guidelines that have been issued by the Ministry of Health and the Environment, by staying safe and acting responsibly at all times.

Speaking on Radio on Monday 23rd March, Prime Minister Dr. Gonsalves appealed to promoters and organisers of shows and events, to follow the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

Dr. Gonsalves firmly advised local promoters and organisers against staging events, calling on them to act reasonably and within good conscience.