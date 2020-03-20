Air Canada has announced that the last flight to operate from St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVD) to Toronto (YYZ) will be on March 29, 2020. The route will be paused for the month of April and is planned to resume on May 4, 2020. This however this is subject to change based on the development of the global situation.

According to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, the announcement came after Air Canada said it plans to gradually suspend the majority of international and U.S. trans-border flights by March 31, 2020 in response to a decision by national governments to close borders as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Travellers to Canada from St.Vincent and the Grenadines on Air Canada Rouge will land at Pearson International Airport in Toronto and can still transfer to their final destination within Canada.

The situation is evolving rapidly and non residents of Canada currently booked to travel to Canada are advised to contact their travel agent or airline contact to make the necessary changes to their ticket as they may not be allowed to board.

Air Canada says it is continuing to monitor this evolving situation closely in consultation with the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada and Global Affairs and will adjust its schedule as appropriate. Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the Canadian border will be closed and that only Canadians citizens and Canadian permanent residents will be allowed into the country.