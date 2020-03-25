Air Canada has announced that there will no longer be any last flights from St. Vincent and the Grenadines to Toronto, March 26th 2020 with the flight scheduled on March 29, 2020.

The cancellation comes following a release issued by Air Canada, indicating that it will instead pause the route for the month of April, with plans for resumption on May 4, 2020.

The airline however said this is subject to change based on the development of the global situation.

The decision comes following the announcement made on March 19, 2020 that Air Canada plans to gradually suspend the majority of international flights by March 31, 2020.