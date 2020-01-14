The Accident and Emergency department of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, will undergo renovation.

Word of this came from Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking to party members and supporters, at the ULP’s 24th annual National Convention, which was held at the Campden Park Secondary School on Sunday.

In his address Dr. Gonsalves who highlighted some of the work done at the MCMH, by his administration since elected in office, said the A&E unit needs to be better organized.

He also added that in 2001 there were only 492 workers at the hospital which includes medical workers.