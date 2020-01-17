The 26th Caribbean Forum of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (Cariforum) Meeting opened in St. Vincent and the Grenadines this morning at the Beachcombers hotel, with an official opening ceremony.

Delivering remarks during today’s opening, Director General of Cariforum, Percival Marie said he is looking forward to a successful meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sir Louis Straker said the meeting will address a number of urgent Regional and International issues.

A press conference is expected to be held this evening, following the adjournment of the meeting.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines assumed its role of Chair of CARIFORUM for one (1) year, effective July 1, 2019, until June 30, 2020.

The Chairmanship role rotates annually in alphabetical order between the CARIFORUM member states, which comprises of Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

The Caribbean Forum of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (CARIFORUM), was established to manage and coordinate relations between the Caribbean states which are signatory to the New Cotonou Convention.

The CARIFORUM Directorate is located within the CARICOM Secretariat in Georgetown, Guyana.