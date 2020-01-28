Two Vincentian Soca Artistes are among the semi-finalists of the International Soca Monarch in Trinidad and Tobago.

Shertz Problem Child James has been named as one of the thirty competitors in the Power Soca semi-finalists, while Hance John will compete in the Groovy Soca semi-finalist.

The semi-final is scheduled for February 2 at the Arima Velodrome.

The semi-finalists are seeking a place in the International Soca Monarch (ISM) slated for February 22nd.

The 2019 Power Soca title was captured by Grenadian Hollis “Mr. Killa” Mapp, with his tune Run With It, and the Groovy title was taken by Trinbagonian Marvin “Swappi” Davis with his song Party Start.